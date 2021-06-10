Tech Bytes: Reversed ban on TikTok and WeChat, Facebook smartwatch, Sony $9K professional drone

President Biden has revoked the Trump-era executive orders that attempted to ban TikTok and WeChat. Biden signed a new order requiring a review to identify any national security risks associated with apps tied to China. There’s ongoing concern over apps that collect users’ personal data.

Facebook is working on its first smartwatch which reportedly will have a detachable camera and a heart rate monitor. It’s expected to be out sometime next summer and predictions say the cost is about $400.

Sony has fully unveiled its new professional-grade drone. The “Air Peak S1” is designed to work with Sony cameras. The company says it’s strong enough to stay stable in winds up to 45 miles per hour. Price tag: $9,000.