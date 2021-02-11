Tech Bytes: Ring doorbell greets visitors, new Apple map features, Pokémon cards in high demand

Ring Doorbell Pro users can now have Alexa greet their visitors. Amazon’s virtual assistant will also offer to take a message or tell a delivery person where they can leave a package.

Users will soon be able to report speed checks, accidents, or any other hazard on Apple Maps similar to waze. Hands-free updates can be done with Siri’s help. The new features will roll out this spring.

Grown-ups are buying all the “Happy Meals.” That’s because McDonald’s has a Pokemon-themed Happy Meal! They come with trading cards, which are in high-demand. Boxes of the cards are selling for $1,000 online! Some locations are now limiting how many happy meals you can buy at once.

