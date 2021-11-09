Tech Bytes: Robinhood data breach, Walmart driverless trucks, Google pet portraits

(WHTM) — Stock trading platform Robinhood says it was hit by a data breach that exposed information on millions of customers. The company says hackers demanded a ransom payment but it says no social security numbers, bank account numbers or debit card numbers were exposed.

Walmart’s self-driving trucks are hitting the road on their own. Human safety drivers are no longer being used in two vehicles that move through the streets of Bentonville, Arkansas. They are the retail industry’s first truly driverless trucks being used on a commercial route.

Google can now help you find your pet’s look-alike in art. Google Pet Portraits will scan tens of thousands of historical works of art to identify your pet’s long-lost twin. The feature works with dogs, cats, birds, fish and more. It takes a few seconds to find several matches.