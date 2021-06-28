Tech Bytes: Robocall technology deadline, Google search unreliable answer warning, Chinese Mars rover

The looming deadline about robocalls. By Wednesday, every U.S. voice provider must implement new technology forcing robocallers to identify themselves. Americans received 22 billion robocalls from January to May.

Google will now let you know when it doesn’t have a reliable answer. People who use the search engine to look up breaking news or rapidly evolving topics may be warned that the results are changing quickly and awaiting reliable sources. It’s one of several measures aimed at curbing the spread of misinformation.

China is sharing images and audio from its Mars rover. Footage included the vehicle landing on the red planet as well as video of its movements on the surface. China’s rover landed last month. It joined NASA’s Perseverance which arrived in March.