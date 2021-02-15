Tech Bytes: Robocalls on the rise, Facebook watch, laugh emoji

A rise in robocalls. Last year Americans were hit with nearly 46 billion spam calls. That’s 50% more than 2017. As a result, many people are refusing to answer. 94% of people in one survey said they let unidentified calls go to voicemail.

Facebook is reportedly working on its first smartwatch. A new report says the device will have its own cellular connection and that Facebook is planning for it to work in tandem with fitness equipment like Peloton. The watch could be available as early as next year.

Sorry millennials but generation Z says the laughing while crying emoji isn’t cool anymore. Apparently the fact that more mature people – like their parents – are overusing the symbol has deemed it old and tired. The younger generation is now using the skull emoji to say “I’m dying laughing.”