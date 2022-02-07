Tech Bytes: Rogan episodes dropped, Verizon three-year plan, Alexa in Jaguar and Land Rovers

(WHTM) — Looks like there’ll be less of Joe Rogan on Spotify. The streaming service has removed 70 episodes of “The Joe Rogan Experience” after video surfaced of the comic using a racial slur over the years. Rogan has apologized and insists the clips are taken out of context. And the company’s CEO, in a statement to employees, said he “does not believe that silencing Joe is the answer.”

Verizon is now locking customers into three-year contracts when they purchase a new phone with monthly installments. The company dropped its shorter 24 and 30-month plans.

Alexa is getting into more vehicles. The Amazon virtual assistant is now available for over 200,000 newer model Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles. Alexa can be delivered to those vehicles using a free software update, saving customers a trip to the dealership.