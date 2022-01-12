Tech Bytes: Roku Live TV Zone, Google Chrome Shazam, Nordictrack Alexa Dumbbells

(WHTM) — Roku is getting a big update. The home screen has a new feature called Live TV Zone, which includes a live channel guide, along with information about other services like YouTube TV, Hulu and other apps. It can be found under Roku’s Live TV tab.

You can now identify any song while streaming or browsing without pulling out your phone. Shazam has launched a Chrome extension, featuring its music recognition software, and it works even if you’re wearing headphones. The extension is free from the Chrome web store.

Alexa can help pump you up! The virtual assistant can now adjust the weight on Nordic Track’s new adjustable dumbbells. Alexa can do it while you’re working out, meaning you won’t have to stop to change the weight.