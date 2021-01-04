Tech Bytes: Roku’s plan to acquire Quibi, the rumored Samsung S21 line-up, and the Ratatouille TikTok musical

Roku is now in talks to acquire the rights to Quibi’s library. The Wallstreet Journal says Roku is nearing a deal to buy Quibi’s content catalog. The short-form streaming service officially shut down last after debuting in April.

Samsung will be officially announcing its latest lineup of Galaxy flagship phones. The devices are rumored to be the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra which is rumored to have a curved display and a stylus pen taken from the Galaxy Note line of phones. The event is scheduled for January 14, 2020.

The Ratatouille TikTok musical has already sold more than $1 Million in tickets. Fans, composers, and actors, such as Wayne Brady, put the show on TikTok for the last few months.