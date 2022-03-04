(WHTM) — In Friday’s tech bytes, a major move against Russia’s national airline.

The world’s largest airline ticket-booking service, Sabre, has cut ties with Aeroflot. The carrier is barred from western airspace, but Sabre’s move makes it more difficult for Russians to fly domestically.

Verizon is launching a new hub in partnership with Peloton, Netflix, Disney+, and other streaming services.

The platform, called Plus Play is designed for customers to purchase and manage subscriptions that can be difficult to keep track of. It also lets them know about new deals and discounts.

Netflix is launching a new interactive trivia game series, called Trivia Quest.

New episodes will be available daily, each posing 24-multiple choice questions on a range of subjects. The games are to begin April 1, a date Netflix claims is real and not an April fool’s prank.