Tech Bytes: Samsung affordable phones, UPS electric aircraft, ‘hey Spotify’ debuts

Samsung’s first affordable 5G phone. The company is launching three new 5G phones as part of the Galaxy A series. That includes the A32 phone which runs under $300 making it one of the most inexpensive on the U.S. market.

UPS is buying a fleet of electric aircraft to speed-up delivery service. They fly like a plane, but land and take-off vertically like a helicopter so no runway is needed. They aircraft produce zero emissions and can handle several routes on a single charge. They’re set to arrive in 2024.

“Hey Spotify”. That’s all you need to say to launch a new voice feature on the Spotify app. Once it’s enabled, you can ask to hear certain artists, albums, songs or playlists by name. Your commands are confirmed by either a male or female voice.