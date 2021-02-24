Tech Bytes: Samsung buy and try, next-gen mail trucks, Chinatown Minecraft remake

Samsung is giving you more time to fall in love with its newest foldable phones. The company just launched a “Buy and Try” program. Instead of just 15 days, customers now have 100 days to return the 5G versions of its Galaxy flip phones for a full refund.

North America’s oldest Chinatown neighborhood has a new home. The historic section of San Francisco has been recreated in Minecraft. Students and recent grads joined forces to preserve the area’s history. The virtual version helps replace walking tours canceled by the pandemic.

The next-generation postal service delivery truck has arrived. Its safety features include cameras for a 360-degree view, a collision-avoidance system with visual and audio warnings and automatic braking. It can also be fitted to run on electricity. They should be on the road in 2023.