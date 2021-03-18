Tech Bytes: Samsung debuts new smartphone, FCC $225 robocaller fine, Intel pc vs Mac ad

Samsung has unveiled a new line-up of budget-friendly phones. The three new models from the Galaxy ‘A series’ include a 5G version. They range from four to $600. You can use Snapchat filters with the built-in cameras and there’s a music-sharing setting.

The FCC has issued the largest fine in its history as part of a major crackdown on illegal robo-calls. Marketers in Texas will have to pay $225 million for trying to sell bogus health plans they falsely claimed were linked to major insurance companies.

Intel is reviving the “Mac versus PC” ads with the help of actor Justin Long. He may look familiar – Long was also featured during the 2000’s in Apple’s “I’m a Mac” commercials. Intel’s new ad follow Apple’s use of actor John Hodgman who also was part of those classic ads.