Samsung has rolled out a new privacy feature to protect your personal information while your phone is being repaired. Maintenance Mode makes photos, messages, and other private data inaccessible. It also prevents technicians from seeing what apps you’ve installed.

Twitter is reportedly losing its most active users. According to documents obtained by Reuters, the 10% of users who generate 90% of tweets have been in decline since the pandemic. Elon Musk is set to finalize his deal to buy Twitter on Friday.

SpaceX says its Starlink for RVs satellite internet service will be available for moving vehicles starting in December. Right now it is meant for stationary vehicles in remote places like campsites. The new service will cost $2,500 before a monthly $135 fee.