Tech Bytes: Samsung new Galaxy Book laptops, T-Mobile Sync-Up tracker, Microsoft changing default font

Samsung has unveiled its latest light-weight laptops. The new Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360 models are super-thin. They have touchscreens and are designed to sync with the company’s other products. Prices start at $1,000.

T-Mobile is about to launch its own tracking device called “Sync-Up.” It uses regular wireless broadband, meaning it doesn’t rely on being within range of the phone you’re trying to track down. The device will cost $60 plus a $5 monthly charge on your T-Mobile plan.

Microsoft needs your feedback, as it decides on a new default font for Word documents and Outlook emails. Right now, the default is Calibre which has been described as boring. So, Microsoft has designed these five new options, all slightly different. It’s asking for public feedback to pick the best one.