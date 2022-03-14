(WHTM) — Samsung is sending out invites to an event on Thursday and it is called the “Awesome Galaxy A” event. Two new A Series smartphones are expected to be introduced, both using 5G technology.

An app that blocks ads on YouTube is shutting down after threats from Google, YouTube’s parent company. The app called YouTube Vanced delivers premium YouTube for free. The shutdown of the app comes after a cease and desist letter from Google.

Finally, Audi is bringing virtual reality to its newest cars and SUVs. Starting this summer, select Audi models will be equipped with VR software. Backseat passengers can play videos and games that incorporate the cars movements, which is perfect if you don’t get motion-sickness.