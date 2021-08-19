Tech Bytes: Samsung stores vaccine proof, Pinterest creates hair pattern searches and Pokemon Unite goes mobile

(WHTM) — Tech giant, Samsung, is partnering with a free app called Common Health to help store COVID vaccination proof in phones. Once a Samsung user downloads the app and their status is authenticated, they can add their vaccine record to Samsung Pay, where it will be secure.

There is also a new feature on Pinterest, which lets you filter hair searches by texture. It’s called Hair Pattern, and the goal is to make hair content more accessible for people of color. Users can click the filer that best matches their hair type to view what is best suited for them.

Finally, Pokemon Unite is coming to iOS and Android devices. The five versus five battle game was released last month for the Nintendo Switch. But, starting September 22, fans will be able to play on their mobile decide. Pre-registration is open now.