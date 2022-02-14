Tech Bytes: Samsung Tablet, Zoom bug fix, Google doodle for Valentine’s Day

(WHTM) — Samsung’s latest tablet is selling out fast. Samsung.com says it’s paused preorders of the Galaxy Tab S8 due to overwhelming demand. The S8 and S8 Ultra are already sold out and options are limited for the mid-grade S8 Plus. Other retailers are still offering them.

Zoom says it’s fixed a bug that affected Mac users. The glitch left microphones on even after a call ended. Users have to update to Zoom’s latest Mac OS version to fix the issue. This was the company’s second crack at fixing the problem. The first attempt was in late 2021.

Google is making a love connection this Valentine’s Day. Its doodle today features two hamsters separated by a maze. Your mission is to reunite them by pulling several levers and switches until Google’s logo is complete.