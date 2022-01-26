Tech Bytes: Samsung Unpacked 2022, Google Chrome tracking, SAT goes digital

(WHTM) — Samsung is set to unveil its next-generation Galaxy S devices. The company says its Unpacked event will be held in two weeks. The rumored Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to be the star attraction. The phone is the likely successor to the Galaxy Note.

Google has a new system for tracking people who use chrome. The new system will track up to five interests based on users’ web activity. But it eliminates “cookies,” which websites currently use to monitor your activity.

An all-digital SAT is coming in 2024. The college entrance exam’s organizers say going online will make the test shorter and easier to administer. Calculators will be allowed for the entire math section. Students will still have to take it in a supervised location.