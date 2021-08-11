Tech Bytes: Samsung Unpacked event, Amazon to pay damages, TikTok most downloaded app of 2020

Samsung is set to hold its Unpacked 2021 virtual event Wednesday, featuring foldable devices. The Galaxy Z Fold expands outward from a phone into a tablet and the Z Flip allows users to protect the flexible display by closing the sides.

Amazon will now take the blame for any defective product sold on its site, including those from third-party sellers. The company will pay customers up to $1,000 dollars for property damage or personal injury claims. The new policy takes effect in September.

TikTok was the world’s most downloaded app in 2020, de-throning Facebook Messenger. TikTok is believed to have one billion users worldwide. It survived former President Trump’s effort to ban it from the U.S. Whatsapp and Instagram were among the other apps in the top five.