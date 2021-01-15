Tech Bytes: Samsung unveils new Galaxy phone lineup, a robocaller was fined $9.9 million, Joe Biden launches a new Twitter account

Samsung unveils the Galaxy S21 at Unpacked Event. The company devices range in price from $800 to $1,200. All the handsets are scheduled to go on sale in two weeks.

A robocaller has been fined $9.9 million for using caller ID spoofing to intentionally cause harm. The Federal Communications Commission says thousands of racist and threatening calls were made targeting people in five states. The caller used caller-ID spoofing to make it look like the calls were coming from a different number.

Joe Biden launches a new Twitter account – @PresElectBiden. Biden’s team will take over the official presidential account on inauguration day.