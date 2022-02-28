(WHTM) — Samsung’s next-generation laptop, the Galaxy Book, has improved webcams and brightest screens. The Galaxy Book 2 has three models so far. Pre-orders start on March 18 and a fourth business model is coming later in the year.

AT&T has started deploying and testing 5G small cell radio on street lights in several cities. The company says it’s a way of boosting 5G experiences in dense, urban environments. AT&T did not say which cities the testing is taking place.

A new concept phone now on display is so flexible it can hold inward and outwards. The Ultra Flex by TCL has a 360-degree rotating hinge to bend the phone in either direction. The prototype has an eight-inch screen, and like most foldable phones, the crease is slightly visible.