Tech Bytes: School apps sharing student data, Dell issues security patch, Tinder new quiz feature

New concerns over the apps millions of children depend on for remote learning. A report found 60% of school utility apps are sharing kids’ data with third-party companies. That includes information like a student’s contact list and even their location.

Dell has issued a security patch for hundreds of computer models dating back to 2009. It closes a hole that allows cyber attackers to grab full control of the device. The patch covers nearly 400 models, including the company’s latest laptops – and some gaming devices.

Tinder’s new attempt to give you and a match something to talk about. The new ‘vibes’ feature is a short quiz that asks simple questions. Your answers will appear in profiles of anyone who’s taken the same quiz. Tinder says tests show it increases likes and matches across the board.