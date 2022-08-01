(WHTM) — Amazon shoppers can plan for another huge sales event in the coming months. According to Business Insider, Amazon is planning another two-day mega sale in October. The e-commerce giant says Prime members bought more than $1.7 billion worth of items during last month’s sale.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

More Uber drivers will be able to see how much they’ll be paid before accepting or rejecting a ride request. Uber is expanding its feature called “upfront fares” in an effort to make driving for the company more flexible. The additional information allows drivers to choose trips that pay more.

There’s a new dress that is out of this world. Those stunning images of the universe captured by the James Webb telescope last month are now available to wear. A fashion brand launched a collection that pays tribute to the stellar imagery.