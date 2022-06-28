(WHTM) — Amazon is reportedly planning a second Prime Day event. Reports say the additional Prime Day would take place later this year, making it the first time Amazon held two exclusive shopping events in a single year. Amazon’s usual Prime Day event is set for July 12 and 13.

The clock is officially ticking toward the end of Google Hangouts. Free personal users of the messaging system are being migrated to Chat. Hangouts will remain usable as a desktop app until November. Google says users will receive a one-month warning before it goes away entirely.

Samsung has teamed up with Starbucks to create a fun line of cases for its devices. The case for Galaxy Buds looks like a coffee mug with latte art. There’s also a variety of options for the Galaxy S22 model phones.