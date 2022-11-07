Job cuts may be coming for Facebook’s parent company Meta. Meta is not commenting on a report that large-scale layoffs will begin this week. According to the Wall Street Journal, an announcement could come as early as Wednesday, and it could impact thousands of workers.

Twitter is delaying the rollout of its paid subscription plan until after the midterm elections. It was supposed to launch Monday, but it has been pushed back now to Wednesday. The blue checkmark given to verified Twitter accounts will soon be available to any Twitter Blue user for $7.99 per month.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Apple is reportedly making moves to simplify commands for Siri. Users will no longer have to say, “Hey, Siri,” and can just say, “Siri,” instead. Bloomberg reports Apple has been working on the change for several months and hopes to roll it out soon.