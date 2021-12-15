Tech Bytes: SiriusXM transcripts lawsuit, Twitter automatic video captions, Snapchat video editing

(WHTM) — Sirius XM is being sued for failing to provide podcast transcripts to deaf users. The lawsuit filed by the National Association of the Deaf says the company and its subsidiaries, including Pandora, are violating the Americans with Disabilities Act. Sirius XM has not responded to requests for comment.

Twitter has rolled out automatic captions for videos. It’s available in over 30 languages but Twitter won’t let you edit captions to correct errors. There’s also no way to report a bad caption.

Snapchat is offering a new video editor. They say Story Studio lets you “make advanced, engaging videos to share” on the platform. The app is free but only for iPhone users. It’s seen as another way for Snapchat to compete with TikTok and Instagram.