(WHTM) — In Wednesday’s tech bytes, Meta is pulling down fake accounts from Russia and China.

Over 1,700 of the phony accounts have been removed. Meta said the Chinese accounts focused on US Politics ahead of the mid-term elections and the Russian accounts focused on the war in Ukraine.

Intel and Samsung are showing off the next thing in PCs. It’s a slidable screen that easily stretches from 13 to 17 inches, just by pulling on the edge. For now, it’s just a prototype, and a keyboard could be added later.

It’s not clear if or when the slidable will become an actual product.

Meet the new Roomba!

The robot cleaner’s J7 Plus model can mop your floors as well as vacuum them. It’s smart enough to not get your carpet wet when it switches from mopping mode. The cost of this new Roomba is $1,100.