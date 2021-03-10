Tech Bytes: Smart speaker detects abnormal heartbeat, T-Mobile new privacy policy, Drone inside bowling alley

New technology to detect heart problems. Researchers at the University of Washington have come up with a way to use smart speakers to diagnose abnormal heartbeats. They use the microphones in the devices to analyze signals coming off someone’s body.

T-Mobile plans to start collecting and sharing customer information with advertisers – including browsing data and app usage. The new privacy policy, which also applies to Sprint customers, allows advertisers to show you more targeted ads. It goes into effect next month, but customers can opt out.

A drone capturing the inner workings of a bowling alley. The drone’s pilot shows off some incredible control, sending the drone into some very tight spaces. It was done at an alley in Minneapolis. The whole thing ends with the drone’s view of a strike.