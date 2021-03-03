Smartphones and sleep problems. A new study finds 40% of college students are addicted to their devices, meaning they use them at least five hours per day. Nearly 70% of those considered to have an addiction also had trouble sleeping.

Amazon has changed its new app logo after critics claimed it resembled Hitler’s facial features. At issue was the blue tape above the “smiling arrow.” Critics said the icon looked like Hitler’s mustache. The company has now tweaked the image so the tape is folded and not ridged.

A Japanese billionaire is offering eight members of the public a free trip to the moon aboard the SpaceX Starship rocket. The screening process is already underway. Applicants who want to join the 2023 mission must be willing to use their creativity to help society in some way.