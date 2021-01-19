Tech Bytes: Smartwatches join the fight against COVID-19, Samsung to sell chargers and earphones separately, Montreal restaurant menu goes viral

A new weapon in the fight against COVID-19. Research shows smartwatches may be able to detect the virus by showing small changes in the user’s heartbeat. The study found the smartwatch detected the virus up to a week before symptoms showed up.

Samsung confirms its future phones will not be sold with chargers and earphones. One executive says the move will be gradual. The company points out that older USB charging cables will still work with newer Samsung devices.

A Chinese restaurant menu is going viral. The owner of the Montreal restaurant was brutally honest when writing the description of the items. One dish, with a description saying, “…don’t expect it to be so tasty…”