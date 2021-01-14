Tech Bytes: Snapchat bans President Donald Trump, Airbnb blocks reservations in D.C., Wine that’s out of this world

Snapchat is the latest social media company to ban President Donald Trump from its services. He will be permanently banned from the platform based on his alleged attempt to spread misinformation and incite violence.

Airbnb is canceling and blocking reservations in the Washington D.C. area next week. The company cites security concerns surrounding the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden. Impacted guests will get a refund and hosts will be reimbursed at the companies expense.

A dozen cases of wine made the trip back to Earth after months at the international space station. Hundreds of grape vines also returned to be replanted on Earth. Expert tasters will see if the journey had any effect on the wine.