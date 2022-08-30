Snapchat just rolled out a new dual-camera recording feature. You can now use the app to capture photos and videos using your phone’s front-facing and rear-facing cameras at the same time. It’s currently available on iOS for newer iPhone models.

T-Mobile is offering a new perk to some customers — one year of free Apple TV+. The offer rolls out Wednesday for all new and existing T-Mobile Magenta MAX users. Customers on T-Mobile’s Magenta unlimited plan are also eligible for six months of free Apple TV+.

It’s now easier to add emojis to documents in Google Docs. A new feature allows users to search for them directly when typing, just use the “@” symbol immediately followed by the emoji you want.