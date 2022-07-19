(WHTM) — Snapchat is launching a desktop version of its mobile app. Snapchat for Web will allow users to send messages and make video calls from their computers. Their desktop version will start off with limited features, and it’s only available to subscribers who pay for Snapchat Plus.

Instagram users can now pay for items directly in their DMs, and that means customers won’t have to request invoices via other apps. Users will also be able to ask questions about a product and track orders all on the same message thread.

Amazon Prime is getting a new look that is meant to be less busy and overwhelming, according to the company. That main navigation is now in a column of six main areas on the left side of the screen. There’s also a top ten list on the home screen, so you can see what’s popular.