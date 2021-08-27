Tech Bytes: Snapchat scan feature, largest chip maker raising prices, Fortnite “I have a Dream” speech

A camera upgrade for Snapchat. The app’s scan feature can now identify real-world objects such as clothes and even dog breeds. The move brings it in line with the visual search abilities of the lens features on Pinterest and Google Pixel phones.

The world’s largest chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, maybe about to raise prices as much as 20%, according to reports. That means higher prices for electronics, including cell phones and cars with high-tech systems.

Fortnite is launching a new experience centered around Martin Luther King Junior’s “I Have a Dream” speech. The event, called “March Through Time,” lets gamers virtually attend the iconic 1963 speech, hold up signs and applaud. But the idea of using Dr. King in a video game is sparking some backlash.