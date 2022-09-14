A new twist is coming for the term “cleaning bill.” Nike has a sneaker cleaning robot called the Bot Initiated Longevity Lab, or B.I.L.L. for short. Nike says the elaborate contraption not only cleans sneakers, it deep-cleans and repairs them to give them a longer life.

Apple is already planning an update for its brand new iOS 16. The company will add a clean energy charging feature later this year aimed at reducing the carbon footprint of iPhones. It’s expected to optimize charging times for when the grid is using more sustainable energy sources.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The soon-to-be-released FIFA 23 soccer game from Electronic Arts will be the first to include a new anti-cheating system. EA says the protections will help ensure fair play while not compromising privacy. FIFA 23 is out on Sept. 30.