Tech Bytes: Social media giants temporarily lock Trump accounts, Samsung unveils new Frame TV, Elon Musk approaches title of world’s wealthiest man

Twitter and Facebook have temporarily locked president trump’s accounts following the chaos at the capitol. The social media companies saying his posts encouraged additional violence. Facebook blocked his account for 24 hours while YouTube removed one of his videos.

Samsung’s Frame TV slims down to mimic a painting on the wall. The TV is an inch thick and ranges in size from 32 inches to 75 inches – the biggest model costing nearly $3,000.

Elon Musk is close to taking over Bezos as the world’s wealthiest man. Musk is approximately $3 billion behind the Amazon founder. Musk’s current net worth is $1.68 billion.