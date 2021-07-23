Tech Bytes: Social media health accountability. Ford and Lyft self-driving, Mercedes all-electric plans

Lawmakers looking to hold social media companies accountable for health misinformation. Senate Democrats introduced a bill that would strip companies like Facebook and Twitter of their liability protection if their sites spread inaccurate statements about public health emergencies.

Ford and Lyft are planning to launch a fleet of self-driving cars in Miami by the end of the year. The carmaker and ride-sharing app plans to expand to Austin, Texas next year, and they’ll roll out 1,000 autonomous vehicles in multiple cities over the next five years.

Mercedes-Benz says it’s going all-electric. The company says it hopes to meet that goal by 2030 where market conditions allow. It’s planning to build eight battery plants to take on the increased production, including at least one here in the U.S.