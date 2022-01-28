Tech Bytes: Social media scams, Wyze discontinues camera, iPhone secret button

(WHTM) — Scams continue to affect those on social media. The Federal Trade Commission says 95,000 people fell victim to social media scams in 2021 for a total of $770 million lost. The agency’s new report says more than a third of those losses were bogus cryptocurrency investments.

Wyze is discontinuing its original home security camera. The company says it will no longer sell, improve or maintain the Wyze Cam V1 as of February 1 because the camera cannot support the latest security update.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Millions of iPhone users are now hip to a so-called secret button thanks to a TikTok video that’s gone viral. Users can tap the Apple logo on the back of their iPhones and it will perform any function programmed in the settings menu. Some are calling the feature “life-changing.”