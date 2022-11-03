Sony has finally announced the launch date for its next-generation virtual reality headset. The company says the PlayStation VR2 will be out on Feb. 22, more than six years after its first version. The new one includes several upgrades, redesigned hardware, and a $550 price tag.

Etsy is making it easier to find items on its website, even things that are difficult to describe. The company is testing a visual search feature. Users can snap a photo of something and Etsy will call up similar items, pretty much like Google Images. For now, the feature is only available on iOS.

Gmail is adding a new tracking feature that could make your holiday shopping a lot easier. Emails concerning your orders will automatically show your packages’ shipping status, but Google says it will only look up your tracking numbers if you opt in to the feature.