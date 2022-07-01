(WHTM) — The FCC says SpaceX can provide its Starlink internet service to moving vehicles. The move paves the way for a new set of users to get the service. Customers will have to buy a ground-based antenna or use terminals.

Google is out with a major update to its password manager. It includes a single password setting page for its Chrome browser allowing users to sync and save passwords with Android devices. A new feature will notify users if passwords are weak or if they are compromised.

The maker of Pokemon GO is rolling out its own social augmented reality app. Players using Campfire will get to chat, DM friends, and organize raids. Campfire also has a map that includes information about nearby in-game events and activities.