Tech Bytes: Spotify content warning, App Store unlisted apps, Tesla car karaoke

(WHTM) — Spotify says it will add content advisories before its podcasts about COVID-19. The move follows protests kicked off by Neil Young over COVID vaccine misinformation on Joe Rogan’s podcasts. Rogan agreed with the new advisory and says he’ll add more experts with differing opinions to his show.

Apple is now letting developers distribute apps that aren’t listed in its App Store. So-called unlisted apps are only discoverable through a direct link. To make an app unlisted, developers will need to submit a request to Apple.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Tesla is selling a microphone so you can perform in-car karaoke. The Tesla mic pairs with the vehicle’s audio system, and it comes with two microphones if you want to harmonize with a passenger. But there’s a catch, right now the mic is only available in Teslas sold in China.