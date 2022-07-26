(WHTM) — Best Buy is testing out a downsized version of its store. The company is opening a “digital first” store on Tuesday near Charlotte. It is much smaller than its usual store. There is a curated selection of items, but no large appliances. Shoppers can purchase items by scanning a QR code.

Lego is testing a new way to create a little version of yourself. The Mini-Figure Factory lets users select different body parts and accessories. Choose from a laptop, a pizza, or a tennis racket among others. Your mini-figure will cost about $12 (only one per household).

Finally, a historic computer that once belonged to Apple co-founder Steve Jobs is up for auction. The Apple 1, a 1976 prototype, was hand-soldered by Jobs’ one-time partner, Steve Wozniak. It is expected to sell for at least $500,000.