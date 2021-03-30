Tech Bytes: T-Mobile ends TV streaming service, BostonDynamics new robot, $300,000 Pokémon card sold

T-Mobile is ending its live TV service just five months after launching it. The TVision streaming bundles are going away at the end of April. Instead, T-Mobile is partnering with Youtube TV and Philo for its live TV services.

Boston Dynamics is showing off “Stretch,” a new robot built to work in warehouses. It features a “smart gripper” to move items. In a promotional video, the gripper is shown removing the company’s famous dog robot from a box. Stretch is expected to be sold commercially next year.

A powerful Pokémon card has brought in big bucks. The card went for nearly $312,000 in a recent eBay auction. It has a special rating which basically means it’s in mint condition. It’s being called Pokémon’s single most important card in existence.

