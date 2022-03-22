(WHTM) — T-Mobile is offering four new prepaid plans, including one for $10 a month. The company calls it the “lowest price smartphone plan ever.” It comes with 1,000 minutes of talk, 1,000 texts, and 1GB of data each month.

Next, Apple has abruptly removed the option to rent, or purchase, movies through its Apple TV app and Android TV devices. Instead, there is now a “how to watch” button that directs users to Apple products.

Finally, Match has some dating help for single parents — a new app called Stir. Match says the 20 million single parents in the United States are underserved by most dating apps. Features include the ability for users to highlight what they do when they’re away from their kids like going to the gym.