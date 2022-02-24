(WHTM) — In Thursday’s Tech Bytes target is looking to expand its curbside services.

Customers in test markets will be allowed to make a return without having to enter the store. And they can also order Starbucks through the app. A target employee will deliver it to their car.



The U.S. Postal Service is rejecting pleas to buy more electric trucks.

The agency will spend more than eleven billion dollars on its new fleet. But 90 percent of the trucks will run on gas, despite requests from the EPA and the White House.



Finally, Spotify is out with part of its first Bookcast.

Run, Rose Run, by Dolly Parton and James Patterson. It combines storytelling with original music. The first two episodes are out now, and they’re free. More episodes will be released in the coming weeks.

