Tech Bytes: Tech giants to protect women online, Twitter ‘trusted friends,’ Prime Gaming free games

Social media’s commitment to women. Facebook, Google, TikTok and Twitter are promising to tackle abuse and bullying of women online. They say their pledge comes in response to women calling for more control over replies and comments on their social media posts.

Twitter is considering a feature that would allow you to tweet to certain friends only. A user would designate a group of “trusted friends” and target tweets to them without having to switch accounts. Another feature would let you take on different personas and make any of them private or public.

Amazon Prime is giving away three classic LucasArts video games this summer. The first, “The Secret of Monkey Island, Special Edition” is available now. The other two adventure game freebies are out August 1, and September 1.