Tech Bytes: Tesla-Hertz deal, Alexa for hospitals, Squid Game apps malware

(WHTM) — There’s now a new electrifying deal for Tesla. The car company will make 100,000 vehicles for Hertz. The deal put Tesla in the “trillion-dollar company” club. The only other members of that club are Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Google’s parent company.

Cybercriminals are targeting fans of the popular Netflix series “Squid Game.” They’re reportedly infecting devices with malware through an app for “Squid Game” themed wallpaper. It allows hackers to sign up users for premium services they can profit from. Thousands of people downloaded the app before it was deleted.

Alexa’s service is coming to hospitals and senior communities. Amazon says the Echo devices will allow workers to interact with patients without using protective equipment. Residents and patients will also be able to have more socially distanced contact with loved ones.