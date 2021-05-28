Tech Bytes: Tesla models lose top safety pick, Instacart starts faster delivery option, Kellogg’s robot cereal machine

Tesla’s safety ratings take a hit. The company lost top endorsements from two key groups after shifting to a safety system that uses cameras instead of radar. The move by consumer reports and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety affects Tesla’s newly built Model 3 and Y. Tesla has not commented.

Instacart is launching a new feature called Priority Delivery so users can get their groceries faster. The company describes the service as similar to the in-store express lanes.

Kellogg’s new Bowl Bot just debuted on two college campuses. Students use it to order custom made combinations of cereals. No word on when the Bowl Bot will debut for a wider audience.