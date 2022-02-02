Tech Bytes: Tesla recall, Google domestic violence, Netflix ‘continue watching’

(WHTM) — Tesla is issuing a major recall. A software update is causing some of its vehicles to slow-roll through stop signs when in self-driving mode. The recall affects 54,000 cars and Tesla says the feature will be disabled in a software update. In December, the company agreed to fix its software because it allowed video games to be played while cars were in motion.

Google is making it easier for people suffering from domestic violence to get help. Related searches will display ways to contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline which offers support 24 hours a day.

Netflix is now allowing users to delete shows and movies from their “continue watching” list, meaning you can now get rid of half-finished programs. Just select its “card” in the row, and click on “remove from ‘Continue Watching.'”