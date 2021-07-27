Tech Bytes: Tesla record profits, Samsung $2,500 gaming monitor, Harvard UFO study

Tesla’s new record. Elon Musk’s car company says it just earned over a billion dollars in one quarter for the first time ever — and it might have been better. Musk told investors supply chain problems forced production delays in several plants.

Samsung is ready to roll out its latest curved gaming monitor. The “Odyssey Neo G9” will run you about $2,500, nearly a thousand bucks more than the original. Pre-orders start later this week.

Finally, a new search for UFOs. A Harvard professor is leading a new team that will look at whether extraterrestrial civilizations exist. It’s being called the Galileo Project and it will piggy-back on the federal government’s recent report. The team says humans can no longer ignore the possibility of other civilizations.